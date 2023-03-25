Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash
California, officials said.The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriffs Office said on Twitter. Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.Perris is about 65 miles 104.61 kilometers southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.
Perris is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
