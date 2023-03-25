Thane politician booked for cheating based on former employer's complaint
A Thane politician has been booked for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai firm in which he worked between 2008 and 2020, a police official said on Saturday.
As per the complaint, the Dharmarajya Party chief and three others, who worked in the firm at the time, embezzled funds by falsifying accounts, the Rabale police station official said.
No arrest has been made and probe into the complaint is underway, he added.
