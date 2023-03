Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

Russian forces attacked northern and southern stretches of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Friday, even as Kyiv said Moscow's assault was flagging near the city of Bakhmut. WAR ZONE

* Some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, many elderly and with disabilities, are clinging on to existence in horrific circumstances in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday. * Russia wants to create demilitarised buffer zones inside Ukraine around areas it has annexed, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, saying it might be necessary to push deeper into Ukraine if such zones cannot be set up.

* Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant earlier this month for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes. * Democratic and Republican U.S. senators urged the Biden administration on Friday to share information with the ICC as it pursues war crimes charges against Putin.

* Air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark said on Friday they have signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defence aimed at countering the rising threat from Russia. ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS

* Russia's middle class will shrink as social inequality grows over coming years, an economic study conducted by Russian experts suggested, as sanctions against Moscow and limited growth potential scupper development prospects. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* INSIGHT-Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet * Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks?

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner’s convicts tell of horrors of the Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader

