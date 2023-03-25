Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 14:44 IST
Mumbai: Police inspector caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said it has caught a police inspector in Mumbai taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a man in exchange of helping him in a criminal case filed against him.

The ACB apprehended the 53-year-old inspector of Dharavi police station on Friday night, it said. The inspector had initially demanded Rs 1 lakh or an iPhone from the complainant to help him in a cheating and forgery case registered against him and his mother in November last year. The complainant was arrested in that case and bail was granted to him later, an official said. The inspector had assured to drop some sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from the case to provide some relief, he said. After negotiations, the inspector agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 40,000, he added. The complainant then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the police officer, he said.

After verification, a trap was laid at Dharavi Police station and the inspector was apprehended while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

