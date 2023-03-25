Left Menu

Goa: Two hotel staffers arrested for assaulting Russian woman

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:10 IST
Goa: Two hotel staffers arrested for assaulting Russian woman
  • Country:
  • India

Two hotel staffers were arrested in North Goa district on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman tourist with the intention of robbing her, police said. The incident took place at a hotel in Morjim on Friday, said an official of Pernem police station.

As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two unknown men entered her hotel room around 3 pm when she was sleeping.

As she woke up, they caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with hands so that she would not scream, causing her injuries, she said.

She still managed to get up and free herself, at which point the two intruders ran away.

After registering a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code section 325 (causing grievous hurt), police questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man who was employed there as an electrician.

One of them, who is 29 years old, hails from Assam and another, who is 26, from Jharkhand.

A court remanded them in four-day police custody and further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023