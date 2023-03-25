Goa: Two hotel staffers arrested for assaulting Russian woman

Two hotel staffers were arrested in North Goa district on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman tourist with the intention of robbing her, police said. The incident took place at a hotel in Morjim on Friday, said an official of Pernem police station.

As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two unknown men entered her hotel room around 3 pm when she was sleeping.

As she woke up, they caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with hands so that she would not scream, causing her injuries, she said.

She still managed to get up and free herself, at which point the two intruders ran away.

After registering a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code section 325 (causing grievous hurt), police questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man who was employed there as an electrician.

One of them, who is 29 years old, hails from Assam and another, who is 26, from Jharkhand.

A court remanded them in four-day police custody and further probe is on, the official said.

