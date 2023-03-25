Left Menu

Man caught while trying to run towards PM Modi during Davangere road show in Karnataka

A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modis convoy during his roadshow here but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday.However, police denied any security breach in this regard.The video of the man trying to approach Modis car after apparently slipping through the security barricade has gone viral in the social media.The man, learnt to be from Koppal, has been detained and was questioned, police sources said.The Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth ruled out any security breach.Nothing like that security breach happened.

PTI | Davangere | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:44 IST
Man caught while trying to run towards PM Modi during Davangere road show in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow here but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday.

However, police denied any security breach in this regard.

The video of the man trying to approach Modi's car after apparently slipping through the security barricade has gone viral in the social media.

The man, learnt to be from Koppal, has been detained and was questioned, police sources said.

The Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth ruled out any security breach.

''Nothing like that (security breach) happened. He was not even near the Prime Minister. He was caught well before that,'' Rishyanth told PTI.

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar tweeted : ''As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon'ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023