Left Menu

Six Bajrang Dal workers held for disrupting Holi party

Mangaluru city police on Sunday took six Bajrang Dal workers into custody after they allegedly tried to create a nuisance and disrupt a Holi party at Maroli in the city. Sources said some workers of the Bajrang Dal had barged into the Holi event, Rang De Barsa, organised at Maroli on Sunday and vandalised the premises.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 17:03 IST
Six Bajrang Dal workers held for disrupting Holi party
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru city police on Sunday took six Bajrang Dal workers into custody after they allegedly tried to create a nuisance and disrupt a Holi party at Maroli in the city. The quick intervention by the police brought the situation under control, City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. He told reporters that six people had been taken into custody, in a preventive measure. The police are yet to receive any complaint about damage to property at the venue and are investigating the motive behind creating the nuisance, he said, adding that a non-cognisable offence had been filed. Sources said some workers of the Bajrang Dal had barged into the Holi event, ‘Rang De Barsa’, organised at Maroli on Sunday and vandalised the premises. Young girls and boys were enjoying the Holi party, spraying colours on one another, when the right-wing outfit's members disrupted the programme saying the youths were exhibiting indecent behaviour. They also alleged that Holi was being celebrated there by youths from other religions as well. The vandals tore the banners of the Holi party put up on the premises, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023