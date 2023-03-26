Six Bajrang Dal workers held for disrupting Holi party

Mangaluru city police on Sunday took six Bajrang Dal workers into custody after they allegedly tried to create a nuisance and disrupt a Holi party at Maroli in the city. The quick intervention by the police brought the situation under control, City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. He told reporters that six people had been taken into custody, in a preventive measure. The police are yet to receive any complaint about damage to property at the venue and are investigating the motive behind creating the nuisance, he said, adding that a non-cognisable offence had been filed. Sources said some workers of the Bajrang Dal had barged into the Holi event, ‘Rang De Barsa’, organised at Maroli on Sunday and vandalised the premises. Young girls and boys were enjoying the Holi party, spraying colours on one another, when the right-wing outfit's members disrupted the programme saying the youths were exhibiting indecent behaviour. They also alleged that Holi was being celebrated there by youths from other religions as well. The vandals tore the banners of the Holi party put up on the premises, sources said.

