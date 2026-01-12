Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Embraces AI for Holistic Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the compassionate use of technology at the AI and Health Innovation Conference in Lucknow. He highlighted the government's commitment to holistic development through the Rs 2,000 crore AI Mission, stressing that technology should aid humans, but not control them.

Highlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence, Adityanath emphasized that while AI serves as a significant tool for progress, it must remain under human control. According to the Chief Minister, AI should simplify human work and enhance approaches but not dominate human decision-making.

Adityanath announced the Rs 2,000 crore Uttar Pradesh AI Mission (UP AIM), which aims to be implemented gradually over the next three years, reflecting the state's commitment to leveraging AI for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

