Uttar Pradesh Embraces AI for Holistic Development

At the AI and Health Innovation Conference in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of integrating technology with compassion for holistic development in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence, Adityanath emphasized that while AI serves as a significant tool for progress, it must remain under human control. According to the Chief Minister, AI should simplify human work and enhance approaches but not dominate human decision-making.

Adityanath announced the Rs 2,000 crore Uttar Pradesh AI Mission (UP AIM), which aims to be implemented gradually over the next three years, reflecting the state's commitment to leveraging AI for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)