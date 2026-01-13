Left Menu

Spain's Crackdown on Holiday Homes Halves Ibiza Short-term Lets

In 2025, the number of short-term rentals in Ibiza almost halved due to Spain's measures against holiday homes and overtourism. The shift led to an 80% decrease since 2017. New regulations and inspections are influencing the trend, even as some cities continue to grow their rental supply.

  • Country:
  • Spain

In a sweeping move to curb overtourism in one of the world's top vacation destinations, the number of short-term tourist lets in Ibiza halved in 2025, marking a significant decline from the previous year.

This trend is part of a larger crackdown across Spain, which saw a 4% nationwide drop in short-term rental listings during the latter half of 2025. The measures aim to address local grievances over rising property prices attributed to the tourism sector.

New regulations, including mandatory registration of rental properties on platforms such as Airbnb, are central to this shift. Despite this, certain areas like Malaga and Almeria continue to expand their rental offerings, challenging the overall nationwide decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

