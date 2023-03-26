Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Una

A woman died while her son sustained serious injuries when the bike on which they were travelling hit a Nilgai near Samurkalan village of this Himachal Pradesh district on Sunday. The locals immediately rushed both mother and son to Una hospital but the mother succumbed to her injuries while the condition of the son is critical, officials said. The incident took place while the young man was trying to avoid hitting the animal.

Una police have registered a case and further investigation was on, police said.

