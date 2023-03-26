Left Menu

Nepal, US to organise bilateral land forces' talk

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:48 IST
Nepal, US to organise bilateral land forces' talk

The Army teams from the US and Nepal will participate in a three-day bilateral land forces' talk here starting Monday, an army statement said on Sunday.

Such talks are organised every year regularly, alternately in Nepal and the US. Last year, the talk between the two armies was organised in Hawaii, USA, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

This time, the discussions will focus on four subjects -- peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, disaster management training, and subject matter expert exchange, it said.

As many as 14 officials from Nepal, including officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance Ministry, Ministry of Defence, and the Nepal Army will participate in the talks.

A team of 22 personnel led by Deputy Commander Major General Christopher Smit of the Pacific Command of USA has arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the talk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

