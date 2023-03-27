Belarus accuses Poland of slowing movement of trucks via EU border

Belarus on Monday accused Poland of deliberately slowing the movement of trucks and cars into the European Union at its border, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements.

"Since Friday, a queue in front of the only accessible border crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border, Kukuryki (Kozłowiczy), has doubled in size and now totals 1,000 cars," the country's border committee said.

There was no immediate response from Poland.

