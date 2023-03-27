Chhattisgarh: Tiger attacks three men in Surajpur forest; two die on way to hospitals, one injured

Left Menu

PTI | Surajpur | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:08 IST
A tiger attacked three men in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, resulting in the death of two of them on way to hospitals, a senior official said.

The incident occurred in the morning near Kalamanjan village when the victims had gone to collect wood in the forest, Surajpur Collector Effat Ara told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Kailash Singh and Samay Lal and the injured as Rai Singh.

“A tiger attacked the three men when they were busy collecting wood, leaving them injured. While one of them died while being taken to a nearby community health centre, another succumbed to injuries on way to Medical College Hospital, Ambikapur, in neighbouring Surguja district,” the collector said.

The condition of another injured was said to be stable, she added.

Teams of district administration and forest officials have reached the spot and locals have been advised not to venture inside the forest, the collector said. The kin of the deceased will be given compensation as per the rules.

