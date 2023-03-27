Left Menu

ED takes possession of Rs 245 cr worth Gurugram plots in money laundering case against Unitech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has taken ''possession'' of 15 land parcels worth Rs 245 crore in Haryana's Gurugram in connection with a money laundering investigation against realty firm Unitech and its promoters.

The plots belong to Trikar Group, a benami group of Unitech, the agency said in a statement.

The ED had attached these immovable assets earlier under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and following its confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA, the agency has now taken the ''physical possession'' of these land parcels, the statement said.

The money laundering case against the Unitech group, its promoter brothers -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- and their family and others stems from multiple FIRs registered by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

The agency had arrested the Chandra brothers, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of Unitech), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (promoter of accused company Carnoustie group) in this case.

As many as 45 searches were conducted by the ED in this case apart from attaching assets worth a total Rs 1,132.55 crore and filing of two chargesheets.

''The attachment of assets include that of the Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the properties of shell, benami and personal companies of the Chandras, etc,'' the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

