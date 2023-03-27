Left Menu

IPS officer in TN faces allegation of torture, placed on compulsory wait

An IPS officer allegedly tortured at least 10 arrested men in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu by removing their teeth using cutting pliers and crushed the testicles of two men, official sources said here on Monday.The tormented men have made the allegation against the officer and an inquiry has been ordered by Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan, they said.

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:59 IST
IPS officer in TN faces allegation of torture, placed on compulsory wait
  • Country:
  • India

An IPS officer allegedly tortured at least 10 arrested men in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu by removing their teeth using cutting pliers and crushed the testicles of two men, official sources said here on Monday.

The tormented men have made the allegation against the officer and an inquiry has been ordered by Tirunelveli district collector KP Karthikeyan, they said. Following the allegation, the State police relieved him from his posting and placed him on compulsory wait, sources added. The collector has ordered the inquiry by a sub-divisional magistrate as per the Tamil Nadu Police Standing Orders. Deputy Superintendent of Police, 39-year old Balveer Singh, belonging to the 2020-batch of IPS, allegedly tormented the men recently held in connection with separate cases. A native of Rajasthan, the officer was serving in the Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli District, till he was shunted out. The officer could not be reached immediately for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023