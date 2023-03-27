World Bank India head heaps praise on AP govt schemes

The World Bank will partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to turn it into a high income state just like the country (India) by 2047, said a top official of the institution on Monday.

Augustie Tsno Kouame, country director of World Bank, India made the remarks during a meeting with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the international development bank has been partnering with the state since a long time.

Praising the CM for his governance schemes in various fields, Kouame said the state government is showcasing how governments should render services to people in an exemplary manner.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you (Jagan). You have shown how excellent healthcare and education should be provided,” said the World Bank country director, adding that he was visiting the state for the first time.

Telemedicine in healthcare, online services, healthcare at the doorstep of people and encouraging self-help groups (SHGs) have come in for special appreciation.

Kouame noted that AP is one of states with the highest growth rate, which is greater than the growth rate at the national level as well.

Further, he observed that the World Bank programmes in the state are progressing well.

He said the bank is lending loans to 22 states in the country for catalyzing growth in various fields, and added that Andhra Pradesh can be taken as an illustration for other states. Meanwhile, the CM called on the World Bank to do a comprehensive study on AP’s education, healthcare and agriculture sectors and said the state is awaiting an even deeper role from the Bank in these sectors.

He also spoke about renovation work in government schools among other initiatives.

