Build stronger ecosystem to nurture start-up culture to drive economic growth: J-K LG to officials
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for building a stronger ecosystem for nurturing the start-up culture to further drive economic growth.
Sinha, who chaired a review meeting of the department of Industries and Commerce, exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.
''Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,'' Sinha said.
During the meeting, he was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
Discussions were also held on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Plan (DEP) to realize the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.
