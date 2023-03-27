Left Menu

Build stronger ecosystem to nurture start-up culture to drive economic growth: J-K LG to officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:38 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for building a stronger ecosystem for nurturing the start-up culture to further drive economic growth.

Sinha, who chaired a review meeting of the department of Industries and Commerce, exhorted officials to strive to maintain the momentum of growth recorded in the previous year and build a stronger ecosystem for nurturing start-up culture that would further drive our economic growth.

''Sustained efforts are required to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem that will further support entrepreneurship, and enable large-scale employment opportunities,'' Sinha said.

During the meeting, he was informed about the progress made and the milestones achieved towards developing a robust industrial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Plan (DEP) to realize the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

