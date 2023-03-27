Israeli PM Netanyahu says delaying judicial overhaul to reach broad consensus
Updated: 27-03-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:57 IST
JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would delay his flagship judicial reform to the next parliamentary session.
"From a will to prevent the rift in the nation, I have decided to delay the second and third reading in order to reach a broad consensus," he said in a prime time televised address delivered after some of the biggest street protests in the country's history.
