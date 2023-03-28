Criminal freed from Haryana STF's custody by villagers in UP's Shamli district arrested: Police

Notorious criminal Jabruddin, who was freed from the custody of Haryana STF personnel by villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday following an encounter with police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamli, OP Singh told reporters that Jabruddin, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, was spotted in the Jhinjhana police station area of the district. Police surrounded him and in the ensuing exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries.

He was arrested and admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

An illegal firearm and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, police said.

On Sunday, at least three personnel of the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) were injured and their service pistols looted after they were attacked by the residents of Kertu village in Shamli, officials had said.

Kertu is located within the Jhinjhana police station limits.

The Haryana STF team had gone to the village to nab Jabruddin, police said, adding that the villagers managed to free the accused from the custody of the personnel.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek had told reporters on Sunday that a case was registered against 40 people, including 21 who were named, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident and the looted pistols and 10 cartridges recovered from their possession, police had said.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital for treatment, they had added.

