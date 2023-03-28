Maha: Four chain-snatchers held in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 12:45 IST
Four members of a notorious chain-snatching gang were arrested and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5.15 lakh seized from them in Ambivli village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
An official said the arrest would help crack multiple chain-snatching cases in the Kalyan region,
