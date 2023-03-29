Left Menu

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to testify in Epstein lawsuits - FT

A person familiar with JPMorgan's internal probe said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or being included in any discussion over retaining him as a client, the FT report added.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 02:38 IST
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to testify in Epstein lawsuits - FT

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon will be interviewed under oath over the bank's decision to retain late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes after a U.S. judge last week said JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank AG must face lawsuits accusing them of enabling Epstein's sex trafficking. A person familiar with JPMorgan's internal probe said there was no record found of Dimon being in direct communication with Epstein or being included in any discussion over retaining him as a client, the FT report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023