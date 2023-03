Woman injured in firing

A 29-year-old woman from Panvel in Raigad district was injured on Tuesday night when some unidentified person or persons fired at her, Navi Mumbai police said. DCP Pankaj Dahane said the woman was injured in the leg.

The incident took place in village Padgaon. Further probe is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)