2 Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody

Two Alabama police officers are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday evening by a man who later barricaded himself inside an apartment, city officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the scene found the shooting victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening. The two officers were then shot and were transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The department did not immediately release their names. The suspect was apprehended about 6:20 pm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said in a news release. ''Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department,'' Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement.

''I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community,'' Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

