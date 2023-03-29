Left Menu

Cabinet asked to review into Stuart Nash's communications with donors

“The scope of this review will be limited to emails, texts and other messages between Stuart Nash and any declared donor to his campaign,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-03-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 10:54 IST
Cabinet asked to review into Stuart Nash's communications with donors
“Stuart Nash has assured me he will fully cooperate and I expect to have an outcome in the coming months, prior to the general election. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Secretary to conduct a review into communications between Stuart Nash and his donors.

The review will take place over the next two months. 

The review will look at whether there have been any other breaches of cabinet collective responsibility or confidentiality, or whether there have been perceived or actual conflicts of interest in communications Stuart Nash has had with those donors.

“The scope of this review will be limited to emails, texts and other messages between Stuart Nash and any declared donor to his campaign,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Stuart Nash has assured me he will fully cooperate and I expect to have an outcome in the coming months, prior to the general election.

“In recent weeks I had been given assurances from Stuart Nash that there were no other instances or allegations of misconduct that would be outside of Cabinet rules. Given yesterday’s revelation, I feel it is important to verify this.

“Yesterday I dismissed Stuart Nash from Cabinet and stripped him of all of his ministerial portfolios.

“I expect a high level of conduct from Ministers and MPs and his actions raise perceptions of influence which cannot stand and therefore need to be checked,” Chris Hipkins said. 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023