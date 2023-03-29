Left Menu

Woman dies after falling off motorbike

A 47-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband died after she fell off the motorbike in southwest Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Wednesday. They said Sunita was taken to the RTRM Hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead.

Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband died after she fell off the motorbike in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Wednesday. They said the incident happened on Saturday when Sunita, a resident of Kapashera Samalkha, was going somewhere with her husband Updenra. Police said Sunita was not wearing a helmet when she fell off the two-wheeler as it crossed a speed-breaker in Khera Dabar village, officials said. They said Sunita was taken to the RTRM Hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered in JP Kalan police station and investigation is under progress, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

