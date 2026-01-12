ISRO's PSLV-C62: A Pioneering Start to the Year

ISRO launched its trusty PSLV-C62 rocket from the Indian spaceport on Monday, initiating the organization's first mission of the year. The rocket carried an Earth observation satellite and 14 commercial payloads for both domestic and international clients.

This significant launch is part of a contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial arm. At precisely 10.18 am, the 44.4-meter-tall four-stage rocket soared from the first launch pad.

Within 17 minutes, the rocket is expected to position the satellites into a Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of 511 km. Subsequently, the rocket's fourth stage will be restarted for a re-entry trajectory to conclude with a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)