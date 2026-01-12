Left Menu

ISRO's PSLV-C62: A Pioneering Start to the Year

ISRO's PSLV-C62 launched from the spaceport, marking the year's first mission. The rocket, carrying 15 payloads, including an Earth observation satellite, aims to enter Sun Synchronous Orbit. After satellite deployment, the PS4 stage and KID capsule will re-enter Earth's atmosphere, concluding in a Pacific Ocean splashdown.

Updated: 12-01-2026 10:24 IST
  • India

ISRO launched its trusty PSLV-C62 rocket from the Indian spaceport on Monday, initiating the organization's first mission of the year. The rocket carried an Earth observation satellite and 14 commercial payloads for both domestic and international clients.

This significant launch is part of a contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial arm. At precisely 10.18 am, the 44.4-meter-tall four-stage rocket soared from the first launch pad.

Within 17 minutes, the rocket is expected to position the satellites into a Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of 511 km. Subsequently, the rocket's fourth stage will be restarted for a re-entry trajectory to conclude with a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

