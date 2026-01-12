Left Menu

Trump's Hard Stance: ExxonMobil's Uncertain Future in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump suggested excluding ExxonMobil from Venezuela due to its CEO's assessment of the nation as 'uninvestable.' Meeting with oil executives, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with ExxonMobil's stance. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil seeks to work with the Venezuelan government to improve investment conditions amid concerns over security and legal frameworks.

US President Donald Trump has indicated a leaning towards excluding ExxonMobil from the Venezuelan oil market. This follows comments from ExxonMobil's top executive describing the conditions in Venezuela as 'uninvestable.'

During a meeting at the White House with oil and gas executives, Trump discussed the future of Venezuela's oil reserves following the displacement of former President Nicolás Maduro. Trump criticized ExxonMobil's reaction to the situation, emphasizing his preference for other investors.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods identified severe legal and commercial challenges in Venezuela. He emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms to attract investment, assuring collaboration with both the Trump administration and the Venezuelan government. A technical team is needed to evaluate the oil sector amidst security concerns, officials at the meeting noted.

