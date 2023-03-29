Sports stadium of international standard to come up in Pondy

A stadium of international standard would be set up at the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) in neighbouring Pillaichavady soon. Announcing this in reply to the sustained demand of the legislators in the territorial Assembly during question hour on Wednesday for infrastructures to promote indoor and outdoor games in Puducherry, the Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said very soon a separate department would be established to take care of sports and youth affairs. To start with, a Deputy Director of Department of Education would be deputed to function as the Director of the upcoming Sports and Youth Affairs department. He said that the government would offer incentives to proficient sportspersons particularly those who were distinct performers in national games from Puducherry. He felt sorry that Rs 8 crores set apart for payment of incents was kept idle since 2008. Members cutting across party lines made out a strong case for promoting sports and creating infrastructures for holding games. Independent members P Angalan and G.Nehru said that in the current context of youth falling prey to several evil practices they could be saved and taken on right path through sports. They also pleaded for expediting steps to set up the separate department for sports and youth affiars. The Home Minister further said that the government had no second opinion and to promote sports and games a separate department would be established and in the initial stages would be manned by a Deputy Director of Education, who would be transferred on deputation basis to the new department.

