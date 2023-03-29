Goa govt: 34 per cent of commitments made in last budget fulfilled

The Goa government has fulfilled 34 per cent of the commitments made in its budget announced in 2022-23 and the rest are in the pipeline, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Tuesday. The CM tabled an action taken report on the last budget in the House during the ongoing session. As per the report, 170 announcements were made in the budget speech of 2022-23 delivered by the CM. “Action has been initiated against 164 such announcements or assurances while the matter pertaining to 6 announcements have either been dropped or kept on hold due to various administrative reasons,” Sawant said. The chief minister said that the works or actions in respect of 34 per cent of the total announcements have already been completed. The works or actions in respect of 105 announcements – 62 per cent – are likely to be completed in the financial year 2023-24. This includes various projects which are in the final stages of completion, the report said. The work in respect of only one announcement is likely to be completed after March 2024, it said. The commitments fulfilled so far include the work by State Public Works Department, said the report. “Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) works are completed and are being handed over to different divisions of PWD,” the report reads. As far as the Water Resources department is concerned, 15 automatic radar-based flood monitoring stations have been installed across the coastal state. “The real time data related to river water levels at every station can be observed over a mobile app and the Goa Water Resource Department (WRD) website. Also Flood Monitoring System (FMS) informative SMS and Email notifications have been implemented,” the report reads. In the skill development and entrepreneurship department, programmes to upskill women have been started at all government-run industrial training institutes (ITIs) under the SANKALP scheme from November 2022 and a total of 521 beneficiaries have completed training, it said. An agency has been appointed to prepare a “Skill Gap Analysis” report. “The pilot project report was submitted by the agency in February 2023. The final report will be submitted by the agency shortly,” reads the action taken report. On the tourism front, more manpower is acquired during the peak season to keep the beaches clean at all times, it added.

