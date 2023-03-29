UK's Hunt: Truss plans showed borrowing can't fund tax cuts

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday it was clear that increased borrowing could not fund tax cuts, in light of the economic agenda of former prime minister Liz Truss which last year triggered a meltdown in British assets.

"In particular I think it's clear you can't fund tax cuts through increased borrowing. That is a clear thing that we changed course on," Hunt told parliament's Treasury Committee.

