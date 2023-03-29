Left Menu

'Gender dimensions' of corruption being explored in G-20 anti-graft meeting: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:35 IST
'Gender dimensions' of corruption being explored in G-20 anti-graft meeting: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gender dimensions of corruption are being explored in the G-20 anti-graft working group meetings along with the role of information and communications technology in combatting corruption in the public sector, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

He said one of the focus areas of the anti-corruption working group (ACWG) of the G-20 in 2023 is international cooperation regarding corruption offender.

In addition to international cooperation for action against corruption offenders, G-20 ACWG is also focusing on promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies and authorities responsible for preventing and combating corruption, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. Further, gender dimensions of corruption are also being explored in G-20 ACWG along with the role of information and communications technology in combatting corruption in public sector, Singh said.

He said international organisations like EGMONT Group, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), International Development Law Organization (IDLO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and World Bank, have participated in the deliberations of the G-20 ACWG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023