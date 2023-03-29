'Gender dimensions' of corruption being explored in G-20 anti-graft meeting: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Gender dimensions of corruption are being explored in the G-20 anti-graft working group meetings along with the role of information and communications technology in combatting corruption in the public sector, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
He said one of the focus areas of the anti-corruption working group (ACWG) of the G-20 in 2023 is international cooperation regarding corruption offender.
In addition to international cooperation for action against corruption offenders, G-20 ACWG is also focusing on promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies and authorities responsible for preventing and combating corruption, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. Further, gender dimensions of corruption are also being explored in G-20 ACWG along with the role of information and communications technology in combatting corruption in public sector, Singh said.
He said international organisations like EGMONT Group, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), International Development Law Organization (IDLO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and World Bank, have participated in the deliberations of the G-20 ACWG.
