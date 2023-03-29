Left Menu

Rajasthan HC acquits all accused in deadly 2008 Jaipur blasts

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case which claimed 71 lives and left over 180 injured. The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

29-03-2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case which claimed 71 lives and left over 180 injured. The accused were given capital punishment by a trial court which was challenged in the high court.

The division bench of justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain pronounced the judgement on Wednesday. Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured. One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.

