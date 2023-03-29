EU aims to boost Russia sanctions with new project - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:15 IST
The European Union is planning to come up with a project along with nine member states to identify gaps in the sanctions regime against Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing EU officials.
The report added that the partnership between the European Commission and national governments could be a precursor to a new EU body which could coordinate oversight on sanctions.
