Fire at restaurant in Kolkata, no casualty

A fire broke out at a restaurant in the southern part of Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 5:45 pm, at the eatery near Rashbehari Avenue-S P Mukherjee Road crossing, a fire brigade official said. There was no report of casualty, or anyone being trapped inside the restaurant, he said, adding that the flames were brought under control in an hour. The restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of a three-storey building, was vacated quickly as locals and employees of the eatery joined the fire brigade personnel for rescue operations.

Vehicular movement on one flank of the road was disrupted as police cordoned off the area for a brief period. The fire brigade and police were investigating whether the flames were triggered by a short circuit or explosion of LPG cylinders during cooking, the official added.

