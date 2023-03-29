Maha: Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL

The Union government has sanctioned Rs 6,828 crore worth of contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at Ozar in Nashik district for manufacturing 70 HTT-40 aircraft, a central minister said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval to HAL to manufacture these aircraft, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar said in a press release here.

The PSU has been manufacturing defence equipment since 1964.

The Union government's decision will generate work for around 3,000 officers and employees of HAL, said the release.

