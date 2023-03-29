Left Menu

Maha: Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:58 IST
The Union government has sanctioned Rs 6,828 crore worth of contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at Ozar in Nashik district for manufacturing 70 HTT-40 aircraft, a central minister said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval to HAL to manufacture these aircraft, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar said in a press release here.

The PSU has been manufacturing defence equipment since 1964.

The Union government's decision will generate work for around 3,000 officers and employees of HAL, said the release.

