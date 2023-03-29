Left Menu

MP: Debt-ridden man stabs wife, teenage daughter to death before injuring self

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:59 IST
A debt-ridden man allegedly stabbed his wife and teenage daughter to death in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district before inflicting injuries on himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Tankaria village under Narwar police station area, the police station in-charge Sanjay Mandloi said.

After getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and injured Onkar Narwaria (48) was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

Before stabbing himself in the stomach, Narwaria stabbed his wife Tara Bai (45) and daughter Raveena (15) to death, Mandloi said. The bodies of both have also been recovered from the house.

His two sons were also at home at the time of the incident and he threatened to kill them if they did not keep quiet. His sons them locked themselves in the room to save themselves, the official said. Mandloi said that the police have found in the initial investigation that Narwaria had a debt, due to which he was upset for the last two years.

Narwaria was a small trader in the village, who used to buy and sell grains and vegetables, he said.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

