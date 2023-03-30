Left Menu

Afghanistan: OHCHR alarm over arrests of activists speaking up for women and girls

Updated: 30-03-2023 06:19 IST
Afghanistan: OHCHR alarm over arrests of activists speaking up for women and girls
The _de facto_ Taliban authorities in Afghanistan must immediately release activists detained for advocating for girls' and women's rights, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Wednesday, expressing alarm over ongoing arrests. Since the beginning of the year, several civil society activists and journalists have been detained for speaking out against Taliban policies that restrict women and girls' access to education, work, and most other areas of public life. Tweet URL > #Afghanistan: We are alarmed by ongoing arbitrary arrests/detentions of > media workers & civil society activists, esp those targeted for > defending women's/girls' rights. Call for urgent release of those > arbitrarily detained & respect for fundamental rights: > https://t.co/JWKGeGaweD https://t.co/zrT5SFHupZ > > UN Human Rights > > UNHumanRights > > March 29, 2023 "No one should be detained for speaking out in defence of their fundamental rights and the rights of others," OHCHR Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement. "Arrest or detention as punishment for the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights, such as the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, is arbitrary under international human rights law," he added. ## Top campaigner arrested The statement comes in the wake of the latest arrest, which occurred on Monday, according to OHCHR. Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath, a civil society organization campaigning for the reopening of girls' schools, was detained by unidentified individuals who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle. His whereabouts are unknown. The same persons also entered Mr. Wesa's home the following day and seized two of his brothers, who were released several hours later. OHCHR said other activists and journalists have also been detained with no clear information as to their whereabouts, well-being or any charges against them. ## Respect human rights "Detainees' human rights must be respected, in particular the right to be informed of the reason for their arrest at the time of their arrest, the right to be promptly informed of any charges against them, as well as the right of access to family members and to legal representation," Mr. Laurence said. He recalled that Afghanistan is a party to international human rights treaties. As such, Taliban leaders are obliged to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression, opinion and freedom of peaceful assembly, as well as to provide access to education and the right to work. The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and have effectively barred girls and women from studying and working. Addressing the Security Council earlier this month, the UN Special Representative there, Roza Otunbayeva, said Afghanistan remains the "most repressive country in the world" for women's rights.

