PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:52 IST
Mumbai rally: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hate speech
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29, a police official said on Thursday.

A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana capital Hyderabad, has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, the official said.

The morcha was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.

