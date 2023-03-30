French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago

A French court has ruled Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago should not be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a spokesperson for Zhevago said on Thursday.

Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December at the request of Ukraine, which wants him over the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. Zhevago denies any wrong-doing. Zhevago had been released on bail for 1 million euros ($1.1 million) following his initial arrest near Chambery in France.

Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Zhevago - who served in the Ukrainian parliament from 1998 to 2019 - in 2019, with an international arrest warrant following in 2021. ($1 = 0.9206 euros)

