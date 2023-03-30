West Bengal: 23-year-old man kills sister over tiff
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his sister and critically injured his mother in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following a fight, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in Debnagar in Kotwali police station area on Wednesday night, they said.
Rahul Thakur got into an argument with her 19-year-old sister, Riya. As the situation escalated, he attacked her with a knife, and she died on the spot, they added.
When their mother tried to intervene, Rahul attacked her as well with the knife, and then fled from the house.
Police said they have arrested Rahul and are interrogating him to find what led to the murder.
Riya's body was sent for post-mortem, while their mother was admitted to a hospital, police said.
