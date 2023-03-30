Left Menu

West Bengal: 23-year-old man kills sister over tiff

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:37 IST
West Bengal: 23-year-old man kills sister over tiff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his sister and critically injured his mother in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following a fight, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Debnagar in Kotwali police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Rahul Thakur got into an argument with her 19-year-old sister, Riya. As the situation escalated, he attacked her with a knife, and she died on the spot, they added.

When their mother tried to intervene, Rahul attacked her as well with the knife, and then fled from the house.

Police said they have arrested Rahul and are interrogating him to find what led to the murder.

Riya's body was sent for post-mortem, while their mother was admitted to a hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

