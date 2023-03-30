Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

Russia's largest carmaker Avtovaz said on Thursday that it was bringing forward a three-week company holiday to the first half of June from late July, citing component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having been previously reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships.

