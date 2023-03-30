Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 22-year-old man held for raping 6-year-old girl

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl at her village in Chhattisgarhs Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, an official said on Thursday. After the girls mother learnt about the incident, she lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused from a forest near the village, the official said.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:01 IST
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl at her village in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, an official said on Thursday. The alleged crime was committed on Wednesday in the Gandai police station area, the official said. According to the complaint, the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a secluded place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the official said. After the girl's mother learnt about the incident, she lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused from a forest near the village, the official said. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

