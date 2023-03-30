70-yr-old visually impaired woman 'raped' by former landlord in J’khand
A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.The alleged incident took place in a colony in Sudamdih area, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.The police are investigating the case.
- Country:
- India
A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.
The alleged incident took place in a colony in Sudamdih area, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.
She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.
Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.
''The police are investigating the case. The survivor and her relatives have been questioned. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,'' he said.
Her son told the police that they were living in a rented house of the accused before moving to Sudamdih area a few months ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Attack on former MLA: NIA conducts raids at 8 locations in Jharkhand
NIA conducts raids in Jharkhand in ex-MLA Gurucharan Nayak's attack case
Din in Jharkhand Assembly over employment policy
Din in Jharkhand Assembly over employment policy
Jharkhand Cabinet nod to proposal for 1 lakh wells, EWS reservation in jobs