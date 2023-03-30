Left Menu

70-yr-old visually impaired woman 'raped' by former landlord in J’khand

A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.The alleged incident took place in a colony in Sudamdih area, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.The police are investigating the case.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:18 IST
70-yr-old visually impaired woman 'raped' by former landlord in J’khand
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in a colony in Sudamdih area, around 170 km from state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.

She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.

Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.

''The police are investigating the case. The survivor and her relatives have been questioned. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,'' he said.

Her son told the police that they were living in a rented house of the accused before moving to Sudamdih area a few months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023