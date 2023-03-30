Left Menu

Leon Black accuser's law firm says it was fired, seeks to withdraw

According to a Wednesday filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Guzel Ganieva terminated Wigdor LLP's representation on Tuesday, and intends to represent herself. Jeanne Christensen, a Wigdor partner, said there had been an "irrevocable breakdown of the attorney-client relationship" that justified the firm's withdrawal.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:29 IST
Leon Black accuser's law firm says it was fired, seeks to withdraw

NEW YORK, March 30 - The law firm representing a former Russian model who accused Apollo Global Management Inc co-founder Leon Black of raping her said it has been fired, and asked a judge to let it formally withdraw from the case. According to a Wednesday filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Guzel Ganieva terminated Wigdor LLP's representation on Tuesday, and intends to represent herself.

Jeanne Christensen, a Wigdor partner, said there had been an "irrevocable breakdown of the attorney-client relationship" that justified the firm's withdrawal. She did not provide specifics, citing attorney-client confidentiality, but said Ganieva would have "ample time" to prepare for any trial, which is likely more than a year away.

Ganieva is a law school graduate, Christensen added. Efforts to reach Ganieva on Thursday were not immediately successful. Christensen declined additional comment.

Ganieva sued Black in June 2021, saying the billionaire defamed her by falsely claiming she tried to extort him after accusing him of rape. Black has denied that the rape occurred, and said Ganieva breached a nondisclosure agreement about what he has called their "consensual" six-year affair ending around 2014.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Black, in a statement declined to comment on the Wigdor firm's withdrawal. She maintained that Ganieva's accusations against Black were "demonstrably false." The Wigdor firm still represents another woman, Cheri Pierson, in her lawsuit accusing Black of raping her two decades ago in late financier Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Manhattan. Estrich has called that lawsuit "baseless."

The case is Ganieva v. Black, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 155262/2021. For Ganieva: Jeanne Christensen, at Wigdor

For Black: Susan Estrich, at Estrich Goldin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023