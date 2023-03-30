Sahara investors to get back their money with interest: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 10 crore investors whose money was stuck in the four cooperative societies run by the Sahara group will get back their money with interest. The process to return their investments with interest will be initiated in three-four months, Shah said.

Making the announcement at an event organised by the Uttarakhand cooperative department at Rishikul ground here, Shah said the Supreme Court has issued orders to return the money of investors who had invested in Sahara group cooperative societies.

The Ministry of Cooperation had been pursuing the matter consistently, Shah said. With the Supreme Court order in the favour of investors, those who had invested in the four cooperative societies of the Sahara group should send their claims to the central registrar of cooperative societies, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)