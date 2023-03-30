Left Menu

Sahara investors to get back their money with interest: Shah

With the Supreme Court order in the favour of investors, those who had invested in the four cooperative societies of the Sahara group should send their claims to the central registrar of cooperative societies, he said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:08 IST
Sahara investors to get back their money with interest: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 10 crore investors whose money was stuck in the four cooperative societies run by the Sahara group will get back their money with interest. The process to return their investments with interest will be initiated in three-four months, Shah said.

Making the announcement at an event organised by the Uttarakhand cooperative department at Rishikul ground here, Shah said the Supreme Court has issued orders to return the money of investors who had invested in Sahara group cooperative societies.

The Ministry of Cooperation had been pursuing the matter consistently, Shah said. With the Supreme Court order in the favour of investors, those who had invested in the four cooperative societies of the Sahara group should send their claims to the central registrar of cooperative societies, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023