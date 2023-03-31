Syrian air defences confront 'hostile' targets over Damascus -state media
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 03:16 IST
At least three huge explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday, Reuters witnesses reported.
The Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, Syrian state media reported, without providing details if there were any casualties or damages.
