Greater protection needed for Palestinians amid rising violence, annexation threat
UN News | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 08:09 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises
Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise
Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise
Israeli protesters paint 'red line' leading to Supreme Court after Netanyahu spurns compromise
At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack