Left Menu

Mumbai: More than 20 persons apprehended for clash during Ram Navami procession

Police have apprehended more than 20 persons in connection with a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbais Malvani area, an official said on Friday. The police have so far apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and the process to place them under arrest is on, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 09:40 IST
Mumbai: More than 20 persons apprehended for clash during Ram Navami procession
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended more than 20 persons in connection with a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai's Malvani area, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it. ''The police have so far apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and the process to place them under arrest is on,'' the official said. During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area. Additional police force was called in and the police personnel used force to disperse the crowd, the official said. Senior police officials and some local political leaders rushed to the spot and appealed for peace, he said.

After the incident, supporters of a right-wing organisation gathered outside the Malvani police station and demanded action against those who allegedly pelted stones.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023