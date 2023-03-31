The Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has announced further sanctions on political and military figures from Russia and Belarus as part of the ongoing response to the war in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova for her war crimes in respect of Ukraine.

“We are sanctioning Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner for her involvement in the abhorrent abduction and forced relocation of thousands of Ukrainian Children.

“These acts by Russia are calculated and an attempt to erode the sovereignty of Ukraine. It is important that Aotearoa New Zealand demonstrate our opposition to such acts and our support for the jurisdiction and decisions of the ICC,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Alongside the Children’s Rights Commissioner, we are sanctioning an additional 26 individuals – five from Belarus and the rest from Russia – to show our continued condemnation of Russia’s actions, and our support for Ukraine. We are also sanctioning a further five Russian entities with strategic relevance to Russia.

“The other political and military actors we have targeted are also responsible for supporting actions which undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The ability for Russia to continue its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine is dependent on individuals in positions of power and influence choosing to support Putin and his war.

“Sanctions against Russian entities which produce carbon fibre will have an impact on Russia’s war machine and its ability to produce weapons, while our sanctions against paramilitary organisations and their mercenaries target those who use them against innocent Ukrainians.

“The sanctions involve travel bans; prohibitions on dealing with assets or services, shares or securities; and prohibitions on vessels or aircraft entering this country. The measures also prevent New Zealanders and New Zealand companies from providing goods and services to the entities targeted by these sanctions,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia and Belarus, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

“Aotearoa New Zealand will continue to take action against those with a role to play in the continuation of this war,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)