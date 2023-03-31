Left Menu

Lukashenko says Russian nuclear deployment is safeguard for Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:26 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of his country were a chance to safeguard Belarus from Western threats.

In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said the West was building up its military forces in Poland, on Belarus' borders, and planning to invade and destroy it.

