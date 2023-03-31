Lukashenko says Russian nuclear deployment is safeguard for Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of his country were a chance to safeguard Belarus from Western threats.

In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said the West was building up its military forces in Poland, on Belarus' borders, and planning to invade and destroy it.

